Your Evening Brief – Accumulated gas in basement may have caused Gulistan blast: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is suspecting that accumulated gas inside the basement may have caused Tuesday's (7 March) explosion in the Gulistan building that killed at least 18 and injured over 120 people.

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (8 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Some people may be trapped under rubble of Gulistan building: Fire service

Fire service personnel have said there is a possibility a few people may be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed five-storied building in the capital's Gulistan area.

US intelligence sees 'pro-Ukraine group' behind Nord Stream sabotage: Report

US officials have seen new intelligence that indicates a "pro-Ukrainian group" was responsible for the sabotage last year of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the New York Times reported Tuesday, claims dismissed by a senior Ukrainian official.

Local experts enough to find the reason behind blasts: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said local authorities – including the fire service and bomb disposal unit – are competent to form expert opinions on the deadly blasts which occurred in Dhaka and Chattogram recently.

Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan no-show in court, avoids arrest

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to appear before a court in Islamabad on Tuesday to answer charges in a graft case against him. The no-show was apparently a legal maneuver by the ex-premier to avoid arrest.

2 committees formed to probe deadly Gulistan blast

Two committees have been formed to investigate the explosion which rocked the capital's Gulistan area claiming 18 lives on Tuesday (7 march).

487 people killed in road accidents in February: Road Safety Foundation

Total 487 people have been killed in 439 road accidents that occurred across the country in February this year.

Fed's Powell sets the table for higher and possibly faster rate hikes

The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data and is prepared to move in larger steps if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told US lawmakers on Tuesday.

China revamps bureaucracy to boost self-reliance with eye on US

President Xi Jinping overhauled China's bureaucracy as part of a sweeping push to make the economy more self-sufficient and resilient in the face of US efforts to prevent Beijing from obtaining advanced technology.