Your evening brief - 87.44% candidates pass SSC, equivalent exams this year

Despite challenges thrown by the pandemic, candidates of secondary school certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations have passed with flying colours this year. Of the total students who took part in the examination, 87.44% candidates passed. Last year, 93.58% students had passed the SSC and equivalent examinations. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (28 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Don't be obsessed with a few famous schools: PM Hasina to parents

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked parents to change their mindset that their children must get admission in the few schools that are famous in order to get good education. Read more

Govt recognises logistics as a crucial sector: Salman F Rahman

Prime Minister's Private Industries and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman has said the government recognised logistics as a crucial sector and in these difficult times of major global disruption, they remain committed to be an integral part of the worldwide supply chain. Read more

Govt now can raise fuel, electricity prices bypassing BERC

Photo: TBS

The government can now raise the price of oil, gas and electricity considering special circumstances bypassing Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC). Read more

Bangladesh is a role model for women's participation in UN peacekeeping: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday underscored the empowerment of women saying that they are the most vulnerable section of society and suffer most during any conflict and disaster. Read more

SC upholds bail of ex-NSU trustee MA Kashem in graft case

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today upheld a High Court order granting bail to MA Kashem, a removed Trustee Board member of North South University (NSU), in a money laundering case. Read more

105 trains, cancelled during pandemic, yet to resume operation

Zahir Uddin, a resident of Kishoreganj's Bhairab, sells fruit in Mymensingh and his favourite mode of transport to the city used to be the train until March 2020 during the pandemic when four local trains in this route were cancelled. Read more

Invitation from India as G20 guest shows Bangladesh's economic importance: Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh getting an invitation from India as a G20 guest shows the growing importance of the country's economy, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam. Read more

Are we doing enough to mitigate learning loss?

The term "learning loss" refers to any specific or general loss of knowledge and skills or reversals in academic progress. Learning loss occurs usually due to extended gaps or discontinuities in a student's education. Read more

A distribution park could speed up Ctg cargo delivery

The Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association has sought 100 acres of land in Chattogram Bay Terminal to construct a container freight station, according to officials, which they say will speed up cargo delivery at Chattogram port. Read more

Neymar-less Brazil to be tested against a solid Swiss team

Pre-tournament favourites Brazil face Switzerland in a World Cup Group G clash on Monday at Stadium 974. Read more

Landslide kills at least 14 attending funeral in Cameroon capital

A landslide in Cameroon's capital Yaounde on Sunday killed at least 14 people who were attending a funeral, the region's governor said. Read more