Your Evening Brief

02 May, 2023, 06:00 pm
02 May, 2023, 06:00 pm
The World Bank will provide $2.25 billion as a loan to Bangladesh to develop various sectors, including regional trade and connectivity, disaster preparedness and environmental management. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (2 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Remittances down by 19.44% in April

Remittances declined by 19.44% in April compared to the same period last year due to a weaker dollar rate. read more

12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk57

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has increased the price of a 12kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by Tk57 to Tk1,235 for the month of May. read more

Bangladesh's DSA law simpler than those in USA, UK, other European countries: PM tells Voice of America

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said her government is looking into and examining digital security laws in the United States of America, United Kingdom, European countries and beyond to learn how they are applied in those countries – noting that Bangladesh's law is much simpler than others. read more

Road crashes kill 285, injure 454 during Eid journey: Report

At least 285 people were killed and 454 others injured in 240 road accidents in 14 days during Eid-ul-fitr this year, according to a report of Road Safety Foundation. read more

India replace Australia as test No. 1 ahead of WTC final

India ended Australia's 15-month reign as the number one test team in cricket on Tuesday ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June between the two sides. read more

Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to form in Bay around 14 May

The US and European weather forecast models predicted that there is a possibility of a cyclone named "Mocha" to form along the Bay of Bengal around 14 May. read more

Ronaldo looking to quit Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly looking to quit Al-Nassr, just months after joining the Saudi club from Manchester United. read more

Daily brief

