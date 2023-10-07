Your Evening Brief - 160 Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israel retaliates following Hamas offensive

Your Evening Brief - 160 Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israel retaliates following Hamas offensive

At least 160 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air attacks launched after a Hamas offensive against Israel that killed at least 40, reports Al-Jazeera. Medical sources in Gaza have told Al Jazeera the number of wounded people has exceeded 1,000 as Israel intensified its aerial bombardment in Gaza as a retaliation. "We're witnessing more residential buildings being targeted. According to local sources and witnesses, there are many casualties due to the bombardments," Al Jazeera's Youmna ElSayed reports, noting that residential buildings were also being struck. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (7 October)), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Bangladesh will be international aviation hub: PM Hasina

Bangladesh will be an international aviation hub, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today as she made "soft opening" of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA). Read More

496 killed, 681 hurt in accidents in September: Jatri Kalyan Samity

As many as 496 people were killed and 681 others injured in 467 accidents that occurred on roads, railways and waterways in September across the country, according to Jatri Kalyan Samity. Jatri Kalyan Samity, a non-government organisation, prepared the report based on news published in various national, and local dailies and online news portals, said a press release on Saturday. Read More

A city underwater: Sylhet submerged for third time this year

Mother Nature knows no names, recognises no titles and cannot be tamed. That's the lesson Sylhet city is re-learning for the third time this year as it is under the onslaught of heavy rains and the floods that accompany it. Ward-6 Councilor of Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Farhad Chowdhury Shamim is at a loss for what has just transpired. Read More 

Global sugar prices surge 10% in September: FAO

Global sugar prices surged by nearly 10% in September to their highest level since 2010, pushed by decreased production from major suppliers and concerns about energy prices and the impacts of the El Nino weather phenomenon, said the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). FAO said sugar prices in September were on average 9.8% higher than in August due to lower sugar production. Read More

