Your Evening Brief – 19 killed in Madaripur after bus falls into ditch

At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur this morning. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (19 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Ensure stability to smoothen Bangladesh's development journey: PM Hasina to RAB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to play an effective role in maintaining peace, security and stability to smoothen Bangladesh's journey towards a developed and prosperous country by 2026. Read more

Sugar price to go down by Tk5 soon: Commerce minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said that sugar prices in the consumer market will go down by Tk5 per kg soon. Read more

Putin visits Mariupol as part of surprise tour of occupied Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin made a surprise weekend visit to the war-ravaged port of Mariupol, state media reported, the Kremlin leader's first trip to the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine's Donbas region since the conflict began. Read more

India's Wabag bags over Tk1,000 crore water treatment project in Bangladesh

Indian company VA Tech Wabag (Wabag), a pure-play water technology company, has secured an order worth around Tk1,000 crore towards Design, Build and Operate (DBO) for reconstruction, expansion and operation of the Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). Read more

Tony Blair: Putin can't use Iraq to justify Ukraine invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine cannot be equated with the US-led invasion of Iraq, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair said Saturday, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the conflict that toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Read more

N Korea launches missile into sea amid US-S Korea drills

North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward the sea on Sunday, its neighbors said, ramping up testing activities in response to US-South Korean military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. Read more

Bad weather leaves 1,000 tourists stuck on St Martin's island

The boat service on the Teknaf-Saint Martin water route in Cox's Bazar was suspended on Sunday (19 March) due to hostile weather conditions. Read more

Share sell-off pulls down indices in the red

Although Dhaka bourse had started the day on an optimistic note, share sell-off starting from the middle of the session pulled down indices to red today amid quick profit booking. Read more

Outsiders voted in Supreme Court Bar Association elections: Pro-BNP panel

Outsiders, Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League workers voted for the white panel candidates supported by the ruling party in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), which was marred by unprecedented chaos, with scuffles, police assaults, and stampedes, said Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, vice-president candidate of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) backed blue panel. Read more

SCBA polls were not one-sided, claims AL-backed white panel

The pro-Awami League white panel has claimed that the elections of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) were not one-sided. Read more

Egypt hosts Israeli-Palestinian talks in push for pre-Ramadan calm

Egypt hosts Israeli and Palestinian officials on Sunday in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh in a US and Jordanian backed effort to calm a surge of violence in the West Bank ahead of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. Read more