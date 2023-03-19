Your Evening Brief – 19 killed in Madaripur after bus falls into ditch

Daily Brief

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 05:24 pm

Related News

Your Evening Brief – 19 killed in Madaripur after bus falls into ditch

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 05:24 pm
Your Evening Brief – 19 killed in Madaripur after bus falls into ditch

At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur this morning. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (19 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Ensure stability to smoothen Bangladesh's development journey: PM Hasina to RAB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to play an effective role in maintaining peace, security and stability to smoothen Bangladesh's journey towards a developed and prosperous country by 2026. Read more

Sugar price to go down by Tk5 soon: Commerce minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said that sugar prices in the consumer market will go down by Tk5 per kg soon. Read more

Putin visits Mariupol as part of surprise tour of occupied Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin made a surprise weekend visit to the war-ravaged port of Mariupol, state media reported, the Kremlin leader's first trip to the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine's Donbas region since the conflict began. Read more

India's Wabag bags over Tk1,000 crore water treatment project in Bangladesh

Indian company VA Tech Wabag (Wabag), a pure-play water technology company, has secured an order worth around Tk1,000 crore towards Design, Build and Operate (DBO) for reconstruction, expansion and operation of the Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). Read more

Tony Blair: Putin can't use Iraq to justify Ukraine invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine cannot be equated with the US-led invasion of Iraq, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair said Saturday, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the conflict that toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Read more

N Korea launches missile into sea amid US-S Korea drills

North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward the sea on Sunday, its neighbors said, ramping up testing activities in response to US-South Korean military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. Read more

Bad weather leaves 1,000 tourists stuck on St Martin's island

The boat service on the Teknaf-Saint Martin water route in Cox's Bazar was suspended on Sunday (19 March) due to hostile weather conditions. Read more

Share sell-off pulls down indices in the red

Although Dhaka bourse had started the day on an optimistic note, share sell-off starting from the middle of the session pulled down indices to red today amid quick profit booking. Read more

Outsiders voted in Supreme Court Bar Association elections: Pro-BNP panel

Outsiders, Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League workers voted for the white panel candidates supported by the ruling party in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), which was marred by unprecedented chaos, with scuffles, police assaults, and stampedes, said Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, vice-president candidate of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) backed blue panel. Read more

SCBA polls were not one-sided, claims AL-backed white panel 

The pro-Awami League white panel has claimed that the elections of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) were not one-sided. Read more

Egypt hosts Israeli-Palestinian talks in push for pre-Ramadan calm

Egypt hosts Israeli and Palestinian officials on Sunday in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh in a US and Jordanian backed effort to calm a surge of violence in the West Bank ahead of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. Read more

Top News

Evening brief / Daily brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maheen Khan, the president of FDCB, presented a collection that engages with artisans in interactive and creative ways to enhance the artist in them. Photo: Courtesy

BFW 2023: Exploring the common thread between fashion and nature

7h | Mode
A shopkeeper is showing a customer one of the most expensive items of perfume in the Mitford area in Old Dhaka. Noor-A-Alam

Lost in the aroma of Old Dhaka's perfumery business

9h | Panorama
Caption: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General&#039;s office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, Photo Reuters

Could Putin really be prosecuted for war crimes?

7h | Panorama
The government could consider relaxing the strict requirements for obtaining NID, especially for climate vulnerable people who may not have access to certain documents, such as a birth certificate or proof of address. Photo: TBS

Climate victims and missing NIDs

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scientists discover signs of glacier on Mars

Scientists discover signs of glacier on Mars

1h | TBS World
Bangladesh needs an impact investment ecosystem

Bangladesh needs an impact investment ecosystem

5h | TBS Markets
The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

22h | TBS Stories
Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024
Infrastructure

Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024