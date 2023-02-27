Your Evening Brief - 14 Evaly customers get over Tk1.45 lakh refunded

Daily Brief

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 05:20 pm

Your Evening Brief - 14 Evaly customers get over Tk1.45 lakh refunded

Total 14 customers of the controversial e-commerce platform Evaly have been refunded over Tk1.45 lakh earlier stuck in the online payment gateway SSLCOMMERZ. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (27 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Argentina reopens embassy in Dhaka

Argentina has reopened its new embassy in the capital's Banani on Monday (27 February). Read more

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

The Islamic Foundation has released the timings of Sehri and Iftar for the upcoming Ramadan. Read more

Apply innovative ideas to build Smart Bangladesh: PM to BCS cadres

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked new Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadres to utilise their talents and innovative ideas to build the developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041. Read more

Internet connection to be slowed before MBBS admission test: Health minister

As a security measure for the MBBS and BDS admission test internet connection will be slowed the day before the exam and coaching centres will be closed, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Read more

Govt working to create smart players: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government has been making efforts to create smart athletes to ensure Bangladesh's participation in any international sports competition. Read more

Indo-Bangla relation will remain deeper and intact in coming days: Minister

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque has said the relation between India and Bangladesh is very much deep and it will remain intact in coming days. Read more

HC orders ACC to probe AL MP Golap's alleged 9 homes in New York

The High Court on Monday directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to dispose of the application seeking a probe into the reports of Awami League MP Abdus Sobhan Miah Golap allegedly owning nine properties worth around $4 million in New York. Read more

Delhi HC dismisses petitions challenging Indian govt's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment to armed forces

A batch of petitions challenging the Indian government's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces were dismissed by the Delhi High Court today. Read more

Nokia changes iconic logo after 60yrs signaling strategy shift

Nokia announced plans on Sunday (26 February) to change its brand identity for the first time in nearly 60 years, complete with a new logo, as the telecom equipment maker focuses on aggressive growth. Read more

Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce

Twitter Inc has laid off at least 200 employees, or about 10% of its workforce, the New York Times reported late on Sunday, in its latest round of job cuts since Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging site last October. Read more

