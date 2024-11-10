A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (10 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Interim govt's council of advisers expands today

The Advisory Council of the interim government will expand again as several new advisers are set to take oath today (10 November).

Interim govt to ask Interpol to arrest Hasina and other fugitives: Asif Nazrul

The interim government is set to urge the Interpol to issue a red notice to bring back fugitives, including Sheikh Hasina, for trial at the International Crimes Tribunal in the July-August genocide case, said Asif Nazrul, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs adviser. 

Student-public's counter rally at Zero Point ends with no sign of AL activity

Students and supporters of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement ended their programmes at Gulistan's Zero Point intersection and surrounding areas to counter a rally called by Awami League (AL) this afternoon at the same location to protest what they called a "misrule" in the country.

Gridlock around Gulistan centring rallies to counter AL's protest

Traffic gridlock brought Gulistan and nearby areas in the capital to a standstill as students and supporters of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement gathered to counter an Awami League (AL) rally scheduled for this afternoon to protest what they called a "misrule" in the country.

Anti-Trump protests erupt across US from New York City to Seattle

In the wake of Donald Trump's successful election bid to regain the US presidency, protesters have taken to the streets across the country, says the Guardian.

