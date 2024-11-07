A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (7 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Food inflation jumps to 12.66% in October

Food inflation soared to 12.66% in October, from 10.40% in September, pushing up general inflation as well.

Govt decides to repeal Cyber Security Act

The interim government has decided in principle to repeal the widely condemned Cyber Security Act (CSA).

As Bandarban reopens to tourists, hotels announce 35% discounts

The Bandarban Tourism Business Coordination Council has announced discounts across various tourism-related sectors, including a 35% discount on hotel room rentals.

We must create confidence in the minds of our youths: Yunus

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today (7 November) laid emphasis on creating confidence to achieve a greater goal as he joined the centennial celebration of the Bose-Einstein Statistics in the city.

What Trump's 2024 election win means for Asian companies

Donald Trump has been elected US president, capping a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House.