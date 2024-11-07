A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 04:59 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 04:59 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (7 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Food inflation jumps to 12.66% in October

Food inflation soared to 12.66% in October, from 10.40% in September, pushing up general inflation as well. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Govt decides to repeal Cyber Security Act

The interim government has decided in principle to repeal the widely condemned Cyber Security Act (CSA).

As Bandarban reopens to tourists, hotels announce 35% discounts

The Bandarban Tourism Business Coordination Council has announced discounts across various tourism-related sectors, including a 35% discount on hotel room rentals.

We must create confidence in the minds of our youths: Yunus

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today (7 November) laid emphasis on creating confidence to achieve a greater goal as he joined the centennial celebration of the Bose-Einstein Statistics in the city.

What Trump's 2024 election win means for Asian companies

Donald Trump has been elected US president, capping a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House.

headlines of the day / Daily brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

3d | Panorama
The watch party offered a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand. Photo: Courtesy

Cupcakes vs Donuts: An American election story

21h | Panorama
The interim government announced a Tk100 crore fund for injured victims of the July uprising. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

‘Free’ treatment is turning out not so free for uprising victims

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

4d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

US presidential election: How will Donald Trump's foreign policy?

US presidential election: How will Donald Trump's foreign policy?

49m | Videos
Sheikh Hasina congratulates Donald Trump

Sheikh Hasina congratulates Donald Trump

1h | Videos
Tk9,000cr returns to banks in September

Tk9,000cr returns to banks in September

2h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

3h | Videos