A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 05:00 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 05:00 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (6 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

'We count on you', EU senior officials tell chief adviser

The European Union is ready to support Bangladesh's Interim Government headed by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in every possible way in its reform initiatives and fight against corruption.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ex-minister Amir Hossain Amu arrested

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested former industries minister Amir Hossain Amu.

Mongla Port will be significant for regional connectivity in South Asia: Shipping adviser

Stressing on the absence of noteworthy development of Mongla Port despite its potential and tradition, Shipping, Textiles and Jute Adviser Brigadier General M Sakhawat Hossain has hoped the port will become important for regional connectivity in South Asia.

Trump triumphs, makes history as the oldest president of the United States

In what could be considered a stunning political comeback, Donald Trump has regained the White House in a tense election against Kamala Harris, which initially started with razor-thin majors. 

Legal notice sent to govt seeking review, cancellation of all electricity deals with Adani

A legal notice has been sent to government officials seeking the review and cancellation of all electricity deals with India's Adani Group.

headlines of the day / Daily brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

3d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

59m | Videos
Amir Hossain Amu arrested from Dhanmondi

Amir Hossain Amu arrested from Dhanmondi

1h | Videos
Donald Trump declares victory

Donald Trump declares victory

1h | Videos
Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

2h | Videos