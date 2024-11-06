A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (6 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

'We count on you', EU senior officials tell chief adviser

The European Union is ready to support Bangladesh's Interim Government headed by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in every possible way in its reform initiatives and fight against corruption.

Ex-minister Amir Hossain Amu arrested

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested former industries minister Amir Hossain Amu.

Mongla Port will be significant for regional connectivity in South Asia: Shipping adviser

Stressing on the absence of noteworthy development of Mongla Port despite its potential and tradition, Shipping, Textiles and Jute Adviser Brigadier General M Sakhawat Hossain has hoped the port will become important for regional connectivity in South Asia.

Trump triumphs, makes history as the oldest president of the United States

In what could be considered a stunning political comeback, Donald Trump has regained the White House in a tense election against Kamala Harris, which initially started with razor-thin majors.

Legal notice sent to govt seeking review, cancellation of all electricity deals with Adani

A legal notice has been sent to government officials seeking the review and cancellation of all electricity deals with India's Adani Group.