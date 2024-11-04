A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 05:04 pm

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (4 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Tax rate on capital gains over Tk50 lakh now 15% irrespective of time frame

The tax rate on any yearly capital gains over Tk50 lakh has been fixed at 15%, irrespective of the time frame of the transactions.

BDR carnage to be re-investigated: Home affairs adviser

The 2009 BDR mutiny will be reinvestigated within a short period of time, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said today (4 November).

58 more cadet SIs discharged from Sarda police academy over indiscipline

Another 58 cadet sub-inspectors (SI) have been discharged from the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sarda, Rajshahi, on charges of indiscipline during basic training.

Steps being taken to ensure voting rights of expats: Commission chief tells CA

The Election Reform Commission is taking appropriate steps to ensure the voting rights of Bangladeshi expatriates, commission chief Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar said today (4 November).

Markets brace for US election showdown in event-packed week

Financial markets began the week on a cautious note on Monday, with shares in Asia subdued while the dollar eased slightly ahead of a busy week headlined by the US presidential race which is set to come down to the wire.

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

1d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

Shakib's bowling action under the scanner

Shakib's bowling action under the scanner

33m | Videos
58 more cadet SIs discharged from Sarda police academy over indiscipline

58 more cadet SIs discharged from Sarda police academy over indiscipline

1h | Videos
After the arrest, the police sent Tapas of Gaan Bangla to the court

After the arrest, the police sent Tapas of Gaan Bangla to the court

1h | Videos
S Alam Group faces first auction of mortgaged assets for defaulting Tk1850cr loans

S Alam Group faces first auction of mortgaged assets for defaulting Tk1850cr loans

2h | Videos