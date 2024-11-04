A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (4 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Tax rate on capital gains over Tk50 lakh now 15% irrespective of time frame

The tax rate on any yearly capital gains over Tk50 lakh has been fixed at 15%, irrespective of the time frame of the transactions.

BDR carnage to be re-investigated: Home affairs adviser

The 2009 BDR mutiny will be reinvestigated within a short period of time, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said today (4 November).

58 more cadet SIs discharged from Sarda police academy over indiscipline

Another 58 cadet sub-inspectors (SI) have been discharged from the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sarda, Rajshahi, on charges of indiscipline during basic training.

Steps being taken to ensure voting rights of expats: Commission chief tells CA

The Election Reform Commission is taking appropriate steps to ensure the voting rights of Bangladeshi expatriates, commission chief Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar said today (4 November).

Markets brace for US election showdown in event-packed week

Financial markets began the week on a cautious note on Monday, with shares in Asia subdued while the dollar eased slightly ahead of a busy week headlined by the US presidential race which is set to come down to the wire.