A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 05:01 pm

TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (30 October), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Hajj expenses reduced by Tk1 lakh

Bangladeshi pilgrims will be able to perform the hajj in 2025 for Tk1,00,598 less than what they needed to pay in 2024.

No place for Hasina's fascist party in Bangladesh: Dr Yunus tells FT

In a recent interview with Financial Times, Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus accused the political party of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina of exhibiting "all the characteristics of fascism", saying it has "no place" for now in the country's politics.

HC dismisses 11 cases filed against Khaleda Zia during AL regime

The High Court today (30 October) dismissed 11 sedition and sabotage cases against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, which were filed during the ousted Awami League regime. 

Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges block Science Lab, demanding separate university

Students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University (DU) have blocked the Science Lab intersection in the capital today (30 October) demanding a separate university.

Israeli strike kills dozens in north Gaza residential block, US calls incident 'horrifying'

At least 93 Palestinians were killed or missing and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya on Tuesday, the Gaza health ministry said, and the US called the incident "horrifying".

Comments

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

3d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

4d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

4d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

4d | Tech

The name of the president and general secretary of JU branch Chatrashibir has been released

The name of the president and general secretary of JU branch Chatrashibir has been released

Monthly gas crisis hits CNG filling stations in Sylhet

Monthly gas crisis hits CNG filling stations in Sylhet

Bernie Sanders Urges Pro-Palestinian Supporters to Back Kamala

Bernie Sanders Urges Pro-Palestinian Supporters to Back Kamala

Total unemployment in the country is 1.80 crore: Asif Mahmud

Total unemployment in the country is 1.80 crore: Asif Mahmud

