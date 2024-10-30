A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (30 October), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Hajj expenses reduced by Tk1 lakh

Bangladeshi pilgrims will be able to perform the hajj in 2025 for Tk1,00,598 less than what they needed to pay in 2024.

No place for Hasina's fascist party in Bangladesh: Dr Yunus tells FT

In a recent interview with Financial Times, Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus accused the political party of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina of exhibiting "all the characteristics of fascism", saying it has "no place" for now in the country's politics.

HC dismisses 11 cases filed against Khaleda Zia during AL regime

The High Court today (30 October) dismissed 11 sedition and sabotage cases against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, which were filed during the ousted Awami League regime.

Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges block Science Lab, demanding separate university

Students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University (DU) have blocked the Science Lab intersection in the capital today (30 October) demanding a separate university.

Israeli strike kills dozens in north Gaza residential block, US calls incident 'horrifying'

At least 93 Palestinians were killed or missing and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya on Tuesday, the Gaza health ministry said, and the US called the incident "horrifying".