A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (29 October), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

ACC chairman, two commissioners resign

Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), and the two commissioners of the anti-graft watchdog resigned today (29 October), citing personal reasons.

Poll journey starts as search committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

A search committee has been formed to establish the Election Commission signalling the start of the election-oriented process of the interim government, Law Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul said today (29 October).

Khaleda to be taken to London for treatment soon

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to London first and then to a third country for advanced treatment very soon.

Hasnat, Sarjis withdraw writ seeking suspension of AL, 10 other parties' activities

Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah and Hasibul Islam — coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Students Movement — have decided not to proceed with the writ seeking court directives to prevent 11 parties, including the Awami League, from conducting political activities.

Philadelphia prosecutor sues Elon Musk group to stop $1 million lottery for voters

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a political action committee controlled by billionaire Elon Musk from awarding $1 million to registered US voters in battleground states ahead of the Nov. 5 election.