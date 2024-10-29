A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 04:55 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 04:55 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (29 October), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

ACC chairman, two commissioners resign

Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), and the two commissioners of the anti-graft watchdog resigned today (29 October), citing personal reasons.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Poll journey starts as search committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

A search committee has been formed to establish the Election Commission signalling the start of the election-oriented process of the interim government, Law Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul said today (29 October).

Khaleda to be taken to London for treatment soon

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to London first and then to a third country for advanced treatment very soon.

Hasnat, Sarjis withdraw writ seeking suspension of AL, 10 other parties' activities

Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah and Hasibul Islam — coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Students Movement — have decided not to proceed with the writ seeking court directives to prevent 11 parties, including the Awami League, from conducting political activities.

Philadelphia prosecutor sues Elon Musk group to stop $1 million lottery for voters

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a political action committee controlled by billionaire Elon Musk from awarding $1 million to registered US voters in battleground states ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Events / Daily brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

3d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

3d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

2h | Videos
Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

2h | Videos
Railway tickets are blacked by the officials

Railway tickets are blacked by the officials

3h | Videos
Search Committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

Search Committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

3h | Videos