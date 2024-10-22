A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (22 October), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

252 cadet SIs discharged from Bangladesh Police Academy over breach of discipline

As many as 252 cadet sub-inspectors (SI), who received final recommendation for appointment, have been discharged from the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sarda, Rajshahi on charges of indiscipline during basic training.

Bangladesh Bank hikes policy rate to 10%

The Bangladesh Bank has increased the policy rate, a key monetary policy tool, by 50 basis points to 10%.

It will be effective from 27 October, the central bank said in a circular issued today (22 October).

Civil society, students stage demo at Shaheed Minar demanding ban on BCL, president's resignation

The civil society, along with students, staged a demonstration at the Central Shaheed Minar this afternoon demanding the ban of Bangladesh Chhatra League and the resignation of President Mohammad Shahabuddin.

Jamaat's SC appeal revival paves way for party to get back political registration

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has restored Jamaat-e-Islami's appeal challenging the High Court verdict that scrapped its registration as a political party with the Election Commission (EC).

Hezbollah launches volley of rockets into Israel as Blinken returns seeking ceasefire

Hezbollah said it had fired rockets at two bases near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv and one west of Haifa on Tuesday morning just hours before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to make another push for an elusive ceasefire.