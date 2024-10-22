A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 05:00 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 05:00 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (22 October), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

252 cadet SIs discharged from Bangladesh Police Academy over breach of discipline

As many as 252 cadet sub-inspectors (SI), who received final recommendation for appointment, have been discharged from the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sarda, Rajshahi on charges of indiscipline during basic training.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh Bank hikes policy rate to 10%

The Bangladesh Bank has increased the policy rate, a key monetary policy tool, by 50 basis points to 10%. 

It will be effective from 27 October, the central bank said in a circular issued today (22 October).

Civil society, students stage demo at Shaheed Minar demanding ban on BCL, president's resignation

The civil society, along with students, staged a demonstration at the Central Shaheed Minar this afternoon demanding the ban of Bangladesh Chhatra League and the resignation of President Mohammad Shahabuddin.

Jamaat's SC appeal revival paves way for party to get back political registration

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has restored Jamaat-e-Islami's appeal challenging the High Court verdict that scrapped its registration as a political party with the Election Commission (EC). 

Hezbollah launches volley of rockets into Israel as Blinken returns seeking ceasefire

Hezbollah said it had fired rockets at two bases near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv and one west of Haifa on Tuesday morning just hours before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to make another push for an elusive ceasefire.

Events / Daily brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

56m | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

2h | Videos
Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

3h | Videos