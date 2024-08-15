A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

15 August, 2024, 04:40 pm
Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (15 August), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

All educational institutions reopening on 18 August

The government has decided to reopen all educational institutions in the country on 18 August.

UN to send fact-finding mission next week to probe atrocities in Bangladesh

The United Nations is set to deploy a fact-finding mission to Bangladesh next week to investigate allegations of atrocities committed during the Student Revolution in July and early August.

NBR seeks bank account details of S Alam, family 

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has sought details of the bank accounts of industrialist Mohammad Saiful Alam, popularly known as S Alam, and his family members.

Tension looms as people obstructed from gathering at Dhanmondi-32

People who tried to gather in front of the Dhanmondi-32 house of Bangabandhu were obstructed from reaching the location.

Kolkata rape-murder: 'Reclaim the Night' protest turns violent as mob vandalises RG Kar hospital, pelt stones at cops

Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata shortly after midnight on Thursday and vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman trainee doctor was found last week, police said.

