A glance at the most important news of the day

Case filed with ICT against Hasina, 8 others over genocide, crime against humanity during student movement

The case has been filed today (14 August) by Md Bulbul Kabir, father of Arif Ahmed Siyam, who was killed during the protest, Bulbul's lawyer Gazi MH Tamim, confirmed to The Business Standard.

Those who fired bullets from helicopters and those who directed to do so are all criminals: HC

Those who fired bullets from helicopters and those who gave the order are all criminals, said the High Court during a hearing today.

India keen to work with Bangladesh interim govt. strengthen relations: Pranay Verma

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma expressed India's interest in strengthening its relationship with Bangladesh under the newly established interim government led by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.

Prices of daily essentials to come down gradually: Finance adviser

The prices of daily essentials will come down gradually, Finance and Planning Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed said today (14 August).

Thai court dismisses PM Srettha for violating constitution

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for "grossly" violating ethics by appointing a minister who served jail time, raising the spectre of political upheaval and a shakeup in the governing alliance.