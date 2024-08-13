A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (13 August), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

Instead of being divided, everyone must unite to solve the nation's crises. Everyone must be patient during such a challenging time, Chief Adviser of the interim government, Dr Muhammad Yunus, said today (13 August).

Murder case filed against Hasina, 6 others in CMM court

A murder case accusing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and six others, including the AL general secretary, former home minister, and the former IGP, has been filed at the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate.

Age limit likely to be removed for governor post of Bangladesh Bank

The age limit for the post of governor of the Bangladesh Bank is likely to be removed soon.

UN secretary-general welcomes efforts to restore calm and organise parliamentary elections in Bangladesh: Spokesperson

The United Nations secretary-general has welcomed efforts to restore calm and organise parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, says Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson of the secretary-general said in a released statement.

FBI investigating after Trump campaign says it was hacked by Iran

The US FBI said on Monday it was investigating after Donald Trump's presidential campaign said its internal communications were hacked and the campaign blamed the Iranian government.