A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 04:51 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 04:51 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (13 August), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

Instead of being divided, everyone must unite to solve the nation's crises. Everyone must be patient during such a challenging time, Chief Adviser of the interim government, Dr Muhammad Yunus, said today (13 August).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Murder case filed against Hasina, 6 others in CMM court

A murder case accusing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and six others, including the AL general secretary, former home minister, and the former IGP, has been filed at the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate.

Age limit likely to be removed for governor post of Bangladesh Bank

The age limit for the post of governor of the Bangladesh Bank is likely to be removed soon.  

UN secretary-general welcomes efforts to restore calm and organise parliamentary elections in Bangladesh: Spokesperson

The United Nations secretary-general has welcomed efforts to restore calm and organise parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, says Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson of the secretary-general said in a released statement.

FBI investigating after Trump campaign says it was hacked by Iran

The US FBI said on Monday it was investigating after Donald Trump's presidential campaign said its internal communications were hacked and the campaign blamed the Iranian government.

Daily brief / Events

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

2d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

2d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

BTRC and NTMC shut down internet

BTRC and NTMC shut down internet

1h | Videos
Quota reform movement: Murder case against Sheikh Hasina

Quota reform movement: Murder case against Sheikh Hasina

2h | Videos
Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

3h | Videos
What India did to ensure the safety of Sheikh Hasina's flight?

What India did to ensure the safety of Sheikh Hasina's flight?

4h | Videos