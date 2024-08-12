A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (12 August), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Army will go back to cantonment when police start working properly: Army chief Waker

Bangladesh Army members will go back to their respective cantonments when the Bangladesh Police force members start working properly, Army chief Waker-uz-Zaman said today (12 August).

Tk92,261cr embezzled from banks in last 15 years: CPD

Between 2008-2023, Tk92,261, equivalent to 12% of the national budget of FY24, was embezzled in 24 major banking scams, the Centre for Policy Dialogue said at an event today (12 August).

Home affairs adviser urges AL to focus on reformation

Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain called on the leaders and activists of the Awami League to prioritise the reformation of their party rather than engaging in actions that cause disturbances.

India's Adani shares drop after Hindenburg allegations on SEBI chair's past investments

Shares of Adani Group companies fell on Monday after US short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged the head of India's market regulator previously held investments in offshore funds also used by the group.

Government accepts former BB Governor Abdur Rouf's resignation

The interim government has accepted the resignation of former governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder.