A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 05:01 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 05:01 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (12 August), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Army will go back to cantonment when police start working properly: Army chief Waker

Bangladesh Army members will go back to their respective cantonments when the Bangladesh Police force members start working properly, Army chief Waker-uz-Zaman said today (12 August).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tk92,261cr embezzled from banks in last 15 years: CPD

Between 2008-2023, Tk92,261, equivalent to 12% of the national budget of FY24, was embezzled in 24 major banking scams, the Centre for Policy Dialogue said at an event today (12 August). 

Home affairs adviser urges AL to focus on reformation

Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain called on the leaders and activists of the Awami League to prioritise the reformation of their party rather than engaging in actions that cause disturbances. 

India's Adani shares drop after Hindenburg allegations on SEBI chair's past investments

Shares of Adani Group companies fell on Monday after US short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged the head of India's market regulator previously held investments in offshore funds also used by the group.

Government accepts former BB Governor Abdur Rouf's resignation

The interim government has accepted the resignation of former governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder.

Daily brief / Events

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

8h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Khulna policemen returning to work

Khulna policemen returning to work

6m | Videos
Army will go back to cantonment when police start working properly: Army chief Waker

Army will go back to cantonment when police start working properly: Army chief Waker

26m | Videos
Traffic police has returned to control traffic congestion in the capital; Students are also helping

Traffic police has returned to control traffic congestion in the capital; Students are also helping

56m | Videos
Protest by Hindus in Narsingdi

Protest by Hindus in Narsingdi

1h | Videos