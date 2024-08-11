A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (11 August), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Policemen not reporting for duty by Thursday will be considered unwilling to work: Home affairs advisor

The government will consider any policemen not reporting for duty within the upcoming Thursday as unwilling continue working, said Brigadier General (Retd) Sakhawat Hossain, advisor for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

New Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed takes oath

Judge Syed Refaat Ahmed has taken oath as the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh.

Hasina accuses US involvement in ouster, says could've stayed in power if surrendered St Martin: ET report

Indian media reported that former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, who fled to Delhi amidst protests, has accused the USA of ousting her from power for not handing over Saint Martin Island, which would have enabled the US to have "sway over the Bay of Bengal".

RMP commissioner, Rangpur SP withdrawn for complicity in Abu Sayeed's killing

Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RMP) Moniruzzaman and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rangpur Md Shahjahan have been withdrawn for their complicity in the killing of Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University who was killed during last month's quota reform protests in the district.

Hindenburg alleges India market regulator chief held stake in offshore funds used by Adani Group

US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, in a new report released on Saturday, alleged that the chairperson of India's market regulator, Madhabi Puri Buch, previously held investments in certain offshore funds that were also used by Adani Group.