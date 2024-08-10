A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (10 August), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Chief Adviser Yunus offers prayer at Abu Sayeed's grave

Interim government's Chief Adviser Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus visited the house of Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur killed in police firing during the student's quota reform movement, to console his parents, reports BSS.

Ashfaqul Islam appointed as acting chief justice

Appellate Division Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam has been appointed as the acting chief justice after Obaidul Hassan resigned from his position today (10 August).

Necessary steps to be taken to investigate money laundering: Saleh Uddin

The interim government will take necessary steps to investigate money laundering based on the available evidence, Finance and Planning Adviser Saleh Uddin Ahmed said today (10 August).

Passenger plane crashes in Brazil, killing all 61 onboard

A regional turboprop plane crashed near Sao Paulo in Brazil on Friday, killing all 61 people on board, the airline said.

UK welcomes Dr Yunus-led Bangladesh's interim govt

The United Kingdom (UK) has welcomed the appointment of the interim government in Bangladesh led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.