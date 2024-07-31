A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 05:03 pm

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (31 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Protests, clashes in Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet, Ctg

Students have brought out protest rallies in places across the country including Sylhet, Chattogram, Rajshahi and Khulna in protest against the indiscriminate killings, attacks and mass arrests centring the quota reform protests.

Facebook, YouTube, TikTok restored in Bangladesh: Palak

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak announced that operations of social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and TikTok will be restored in the country today (31 July).

Train services to resume on curfew breaks from tomorrow

Train services will resume from tomorrow on a limited scale during the relaxed curfew hours.

We appealed to the UN seeking support for proper probe, punishment over recent violence: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh has appealed to the United Nations seeking support for a proper probe into the recent violence centering the quota protests.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran by Israeli airstrike, Hamas say

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours of the morning in Iran, the Palestinian fighter group Hamas said on Wednesday, describing the strike as a "severe escalation" that would not achieve its goals.

