TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 05:06 pm

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (30 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

S&P downgrades rating for Bangladesh amid violent protests

S&P Global has lowered its long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings for Bangladesh citing elevated external vulnerabilities.

Jamaat-Shibir will be banned within tomorrow: Law minister

Jamaat-e-Islami and Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir will be banned by executive order within tomorrow (31 July), said Law Minister Anisul Huq.

Keeping 6 quota protest coordinators under DB custody unlawful: HC

The High Court today (30 July) said keeping the six quota protesters under the custody of the Detective Branch (DB) of police was unlawful.

US calls for full, undisrupted access to internet and social media in Bangladesh

Acknowledging restoration of telecommunications across Bangladesh, the United States has called for a full and undisrupted public access to internet and social media services.

Venezuela opposition says its victory is irreversible, citing 73% of vote tallies

Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said on Monday the country's opposition has 73.2% of the voting tallies from Sunday's election, allowing it to prove election results it says give it a victory.

