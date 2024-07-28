A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (28 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Mobile internet restored after 10 days, Facebook, TikTok representatives summoned on 31 July

Mobile internet services were restored around 3pm today (28 July). Mobile internet users, however, said that they are not being able to access YouTube. The popular video-based social media platform remained accessible through broadband connections.

Don't worry about quota protest coordinators in custody: DB chief to families

The Detective Branch (DB) of Police Chief Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid has requested families not to worry about the five coordinators of the quota movement who were taken into DB custody for security reasons

Business leaders seek long-term support from govt for damages during quota reform protest

Businesses need long-term support from the government to recover from damages caused during the quota reform protest, said Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI).

PM Hasina meets families of those killed in violence, offers comfort and aid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended her condolences and support to the families of those killed during the quota reform movement today (28 July).

Harris says she is 'underdog,' Trump goes on offence

Vice President Kamala Harris cast herself as the "underdog" in the presidential race and called her Republican opponent Donald Trump "just plain weird," while Trump painted Harris as "evil," "sick" and "unhinged" as the rivals exchanged barbs from afar on Saturday.