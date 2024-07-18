A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (18 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

4 killed in clashes between students, police at Badda, Uttara, Savar

Four people have been killed in Dhaka's Uttara, Badda and Savar bus stand areas amid clashes between students and police during today quota reform protests.

Govt ready to sit with quota reform protesters: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today (18 July) said the government is ready to sit with the quota reform protesters and discuss a way out from the current volatile situation prevailing in the country, adding that a judicial body had also been formed to find out the reasons behind the killings of six people yesterday.

Nationwide shutdown paralyses cities, protesters block highways

The country is currently in the throes of a nationwide 'complete shutdown' as quota reform activists enforce a day-long protest against recent violent crackdowns on students, while also demanding reforms in government job quotas.

Mobile data service disruptions reported in Dhaka, other regions

People in Dhaka and other regions of the country have experienced disrupted mobile data services for over 24 hours, significantly impacting the use of popular social media applications such as Facebook and Messenger.

Thai government to meet banks over alleged transactions for Myanmar arms 

Thailand's government will meet next week with commercial banks and state agencies to investigate transactions allegedly used for weapons purchases by Myanmar's junta, and urge tighter scrutiny, the foreign minister said on Thursday.

