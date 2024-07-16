A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (16 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Two killed in Ctg, one in Rangpur as protesters clash with police, BCL activists

Hundreds of quota reform protesters from private universities and colleges in the city blocked various roads in the capital, including Pragati Sarani, Motijheel Shapla Chattar, Uttara, and Beribadh roads this morning.

All freedom fighters irrespective of party affiliation must be respected: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said valiant freedom fighters should always be accorded the highest respect irrespective of party affiliation.

Quota protest: Highways, railroads blocked in Dhaka, Ctg, Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna

Quota protesters have blocked highways across the country in protest of attacks on students during yesterday's protest and the reformation of the quota system.

Trump steps into Republican convention spotlight after surviving shooting

Donald Trump made a triumphant entrance to cap the first day of the Republican National Convention, receiving a raucous ovation from the party faithful days after surviving an assassination attempt that has reshaped the presidential contest.

ACC files case against 7 including owner of Sadeeq Agro

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Sadeeq Agro following a preliminary investigation into the import of the banned Brahman breed of cattle.