A glance at the most important news of the day

Dozens injured as Chhatra League activists, quota protesters engage in heavy clashes on DU campus

Dozens of students have been injured in clashes between Chhatra League activists and the students protesting against quota on the Dhaka University (DU) campus, according to our correspondent.

They don't feel ashamed to call themselves Rajakars: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the slogan, "Who are you? Who am I? Rajakar. Rajakar." chanted by the anti-quota protesters as "very regrettable".

Suspect came within inches of killing Trump, but left few clues as to why

The portrait pieced together so far of the 20-year-old nursing home aide who allegedly tried to assassinate Donald Trump at an election rally reveals frustratingly little about why he would make such an attempt - or how he managed to come so close to killing the former president.

BB freezes 'Tk400 crore peon' Jahangir's bank accounts

Bangladesh Bank has ordered to freeze the bank accounts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's former personal assistant Jahangir Alam, his wife Kamrun Nahar and any organisation they own.

Any attempt to deteriorate law and order to be dealt with strictly: DMP Commissioner

Amid the students' ongoing agitation demanding quota reform, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Mohammad Habibur Rahman has warned that any attempt to deteriorate the law and order will be resisted strictly.