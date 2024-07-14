A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (14 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM Hasina calls China visit a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's diplomatic endeavours

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said her recent visit to China is a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's diplomatic endeavours.

Trump shot in right ear at rally, shooter dead

Donald Trump was shot in the right ear during a campaign rally on Saturday, sparking panic in the crowd and spattering the Republican presidential candidate's blood across his face, before he emerged and pumped his fist in the air appearing to mouth the words "Fight! Fight! Fight!"

Anti-quota protesters threaten tougher movement if case against students not withdrawn in 24hrs

Students protesting against the quota system in government jobs have warned of strict agitation if the case filed against the protesters at Shahbagh Police Station is not withdrawn within 24 hours.

Question paper leak: Legal notice served to govt officials to provide list of recruits suspected of cheating

A legal notice has been issued to government officials asking that a list be given of those individuals who passed BCS exams using leaked questions and were appointed to various government departments.

Floodwaters recede in Sunamganj, but hardships persist for locals

Despite the receding floodwaters in Sunamganj, the hardships faced by the flood-hit residents continue to mount.

