TBS Report
12 July, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 09:09 pm

TBS Report
12 July, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 09:09 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Friday (12 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Parts of Dhaka go underwater as 130mm rain recorded in 6 hours

Friday began with heavy rainfall for the city dwellers. With 130 millimetres of rainfall in six hours from 6am to 12pm today, many roads in the capital have been inundated.

Anti-quota protest ends for today after brief rally in Shahbagh, countrywide symbolic meetings announced for tomorrow

Protesters have ended today's demonstrations in the capital's Shahbagh demanding reform of the quota system in government jobs and justice for reported attacks on protesters by police.

Disruption of law and order will not be tolerated: DMP commissioner to quota protesters

Any activities disrupting law and order in the country will not be tolerated, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman warned today.

Bronze jewellery of Gopalganj recognised as GI product

Bronze jewellery of Gopalganj has been recognised as a Geographical Indication (GI) product. This is the second product from the district to get this recognition.

Israeli forces pull back after Gaza City offensive, leaving dozens of bodies, rescue service says

Israeli forces retreated from some Gaza City districts overnight after a fierce, week-long offensive, leaving dozens of dead and wrecked homes and roads in the Palestinian enclave's biggest urban area, residents and rescue service said.

