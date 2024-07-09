A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (9 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Textile, EVs, solar, fintech: 16 MoUs signed between Bangladeshi, Chinese cos

Bangladeshi and Chinese companies have signed 16 memoranda of understanding (MoU) during a summit on trade, business, and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and China in Beijing today (9 July).

Buet students stage protest against quota system

Students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) staged a protest in the university premise today.

ACC sends letter to EC seeking NID, passport details of Matiur, family: Source

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has written to the Election Commission (EC) and the Department of Immigration and Passports seeking information about the National identity (NID) cards and passports of former National Board of Revenue official Matiur Rahman, his two wives and two children.

Question paper leak: CID files case against 40-60 persons

The CID has filed a case against 50-60 persons in connection with the leak of question papers of various recruitment examinations, including those of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Gaza toll could exceed 186,000, Lancet study says

The true death toll of Palestinians due to Israel's war on Gaza could reach as high as 186,000, says a study published by Lancet.