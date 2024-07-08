A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 09:25 pm

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (8 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM Hasina reaches Beijing to start 4-day official visit to China

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (8 July) reached Beijing to start a four-day official visit to China at the invitation of her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang.

Anti-quota protest: Students continue "Bangla Blockade" for the second day

On the second day of the pre-announced "Bangla Blockade" programme, university students across the country today (8 July) blocked highways, streets, and railways demanding the abolishment of all types of "irrational and discriminatory" quotas in all grades of government jobs.

Question leak: CID detains 17, including PSC chairman's ex-chauffeur Abed Ali

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has detained seventeen people, including Abed Ali and his son, over allegations of leaking recruitment questions for the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations. 

Exit Policy to go debt-free: Defaulters can repay loans within 3yrs with 10% down payment 

Defaulters can repay loans within three years by making a down payment of up to 10% under the central bank's new "Exit Policy".

A day after targeting UNRWA school, Israeli army now attacks UNRWA headquarters

A day after killing at least 16 Palestinians and injuring 50 others in an attack targeting UNRWA's Al-Jaouni school sheltering displaced people in al-Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, the Israeli army today (8 July) launched an attack on the UNRWA headquarters in the war-torn Palestinian enclave. 

