A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 04:59 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 04:59 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (7 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Quota protest: DU students block Shahbagh to enforce 'Bangla Blockade'

The protesting students of Dhaka University have blocked Shahbagh intersection to enforce their pre-announced "Bangla Blockade" programme in protest against the reinstatement of quotas in government jobs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

PM dismisses anti-quota protest as irrational, calls it sub-judice

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (7 July) dismissed the movements against the quota system in government jobs as irrational and said it's a sub-judice matter.

Inflation falls slightly to 9.72% in June

Inflation has slightly fallen to 9.72% in June, marking a decrease of 0.17 percentage points from the previous month, according to data released on Monday by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Polls open in second round of French parliament vote

Polling stations opened across mainland France on Sunday for a second round parliamentary vote that is expected to be won by far right leader Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN).

Heavy traffic woes in Dhaka ahead of major events

Dhaka commuters faced severe traffic congestion from early this morning, a situation expected to persist throughout the day due to multiple significant events.

Top News

Daily brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

3h | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

6h | Science
Nazmul Tuhin (left), the sole teacher and director of the school, lives in a small hut next to the school. Children from ethnic minority communities in Netrokona attend the school for free education. Photos: Saqlain Rizve

'Prokritir Paathshala'- A school nestled in nature

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marcelo Bielsa finally takes his revenge of 25 years

Marcelo Bielsa finally takes his revenge of 25 years

25m | Videos
Air Chief Hasan Mahmood Khan wears Air Chief Marshal rank batch

Air Chief Hasan Mahmood Khan wears Air Chief Marshal rank batch

2h | Videos
Both Putin and Zelensky want an end to the war

Both Putin and Zelensky want an end to the war

2h | Videos
Bangla Blockade programme: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade programme: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

3h | Videos