A glance at the most important news of the day

Quota protest: DU students block Shahbagh to enforce 'Bangla Blockade'

The protesting students of Dhaka University have blocked Shahbagh intersection to enforce their pre-announced "Bangla Blockade" programme in protest against the reinstatement of quotas in government jobs.

PM dismisses anti-quota protest as irrational, calls it sub-judice

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (7 July) dismissed the movements against the quota system in government jobs as irrational and said it's a sub-judice matter.

Inflation falls slightly to 9.72% in June

Inflation has slightly fallen to 9.72% in June, marking a decrease of 0.17 percentage points from the previous month, according to data released on Monday by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Polls open in second round of French parliament vote

Polling stations opened across mainland France on Sunday for a second round parliamentary vote that is expected to be won by far right leader Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN).

Heavy traffic woes in Dhaka ahead of major events

Dhaka commuters faced severe traffic congestion from early this morning, a situation expected to persist throughout the day due to multiple significant events.