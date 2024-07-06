A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
06 July, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 08:50 pm

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
06 July, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 08:50 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (6 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Quota protest: Students clear streets; announce 'Bangla Blockade' tomorrow

Students from various government universities cleared the streets this afternoon after blocking the Shahbagh intersection and halting traffic for about an hour, during their ongoing protest against quota reinstatement for government jobs. They announced a "Bangla Blockade" programme tomorrow from 3pm, which means they will block the roads in front of all educational institutions of Bangladesh during their movement. 

Benazir's Narayanganj bungalow seized

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed's luxurious bungalow in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila has been confiscated today.

20 lakh people in 15 districts affected by flood: Disaster minister

Around 20 lakh people in 15 districts were affected by the ongoing flood caused by torrential rains and onrush of upstream water, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman said today.

Moderate Pezeshkian wins Iran's presidential race

The low-profile moderate Masoud Pezeshkian, who has pledged to open Iran to the world and deliver freedoms its people have yearned for, has won the country's run-off presidential vote, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

Hamas accepts US proposal on talks over Israeli hostages, Hamas source says

Hamas has accepted a US proposal to begin talks on releasing Israeli hostages, including soldiers and men, 16 days after the first phase of an agreement aimed at ending the Gaza war, a senior Hamas source told Reuters on Saturday.

