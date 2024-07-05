A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Friday (5 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Look forward to working closely with UK under Starmer's leadership: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has written to British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and said her government looks forward to working closely with the new Labour government under the able stewardship of Starmer in further strengthening the long-standing political, economic, climate, and strategic partnerships.

Sundarbans getting back to normal a month after cyclone Remal

After being ravaged by the cyclonic storm Remal last May, the world's largest mangrove forest Sundarbans started taking back its usual form as various plant species have begun to sprout anew.

6 killed, 28 injured in Dinajpur road accident

Six people, including a child, were killed and 28 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Panchbari Bazar Chackrampur area under Dinajpur Sadar upazila in the district early today.

Britain's Labour Party cruises to election victory

Keir Starmer vowed to bring change to Britain as its next prime minister after his Labour Party surged to a comprehensive win in a national election on Friday, ending 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative government.

Bangladeshi youth shot dead by BSF along Thakurgaon border: Police

A 28-year-old Bangladeshi youth was gunned down allegedly by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Baliadangi border in Thakurgaon early Friday, said police.