A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 05:00 pm

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (4 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Govt to import 1,000MW of renewable electricity from India: Nasrul

Bangladesh will import 1,000 MW of renewable electricity from India, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (3 July).

DU students fear session jam returning due to teachers' protest

Students at Dhaka University (DU) have expressed concerns about the potential for a session jam resulting from the ongoing indefinite protest by public university teachers over the withdrawal of the Prottoy pension scheme.

Court orders seizure of 4 flats, 8 acres land of ex-NBR official Matiur

Amid the ongoing legal proceedings against former National Board of Revenue (NBR) official Matiur Rahman, a Dhaka court has ordered the seizure of four flats and eight acres (866 decimals) of land belonging to his family.

Bangladeshi expatriates in Oman are contributing to both economies: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has lauded  Bangladeshi expatriate workers in Oman saying they are contributing to the socioeconomic development of both countries.

Britons vote in poll expected to deliver Labour landslide

Britons began voting on Thursday in a parliamentary election that is expected to bring Keir Starmer's Labour Party to power, sweeping away Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives after 14 often turbulent years.

