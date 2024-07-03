A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (3 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Ensure proper usage of medical equipment in public hospitals: PM

Medical equipment for public hospitals must be procured considering the real needs of the patients, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today (3 July). "Appropriate usage of the medical equipment has to be ensured," she said while asking the authorities concerned to be careful in making decision on the purchase of medical equipment.

Day 3 of quota protest: Students block Shahbag intersection for 1.5 hours

The latest phase of the protest, against quota reinstatement for first and second-class government jobs, continued for the third day. Students from various government universities, including Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Chittagong University, and Bangladesh Agricultural University, have continued their protest marches and highway blockades for the third consecutive day, demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 quota cancellation circular.

Bangladesh to import LNG worth Tk609.27 crore

A Cabinet committee on procurement has approved the proposal to buy one cargo LNG worth Tk609.27 crore from the United States. This is the 21st LNG cargo to have been approved for import this year, Cabinet Secretary (Coordination) Mahmudul Hossain Khan told reporters following a Cabinet meeting today (3 July).

Quader set to meet protesting university teachers tomorrow

University teachers protesting for the withdrawal of the 'Prottoy' pension scheme are scheduled to meet Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport And Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader tomorrow (4 July). "With the mediation of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, we have reached out to Obaidul Quader. He will sit with us tomorrow. We want that government to accept our demand. Whenever it is accepted, we will go back to classes," Nizamul Hoque Bhuyian, secretary general of Bangladesh University Teachers Samity Federation said at a press conference at the Dhaka University campus today (3 July).

ACC raids Sadeeq Agro again, seizes 6 Brahman cows

The Anti-Corruption Commission has been raiding various farms of Sadeeq Agro in search of Brahman cows, which are listed among the farm's cattle despite the breed being banned in the country since 2016. Today (3 July), the anti-graft body finally seized six Brahman cows from their farm on Road No. 15 in Nabi Nagar area of Mohammadpur, Dhaka.