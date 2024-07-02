A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 05:00 pm

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 05:00 pm
Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (2 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

DU students block Shahbagh intersection demanding quota abolition

Students of Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection in the capital this afternoon (2 July), demanding the reinstatement of a 2018 circular that abolished quota in government jobs.

Current pension scheme not financially sustainable: Govt clarifies Prottoy introduction

The current pension system for university teachers, which operates under an unfunded defined benefit system, is unsustainable, the government said today (2 July) clarifying the introduction of the new Prottoy scheme.

Net reserve now $16 billion surpassing IMF target: BB

The net reserve of Bangladesh now stands at $16 billion, surpassing the $14.7 billion target set for June by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to the Bangladesh Bank.

Donald Trump is seeking to toss New York hush money conviction following Supreme Court ruling

Donald Trump is making a new push to get his New York hush-money conviction tossed out after the US Supreme Court ruled that he has substantial immunity from criminal prosecution for actions he took while president.

Around 600 tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads in Khagrachhari, Rangamati

Around 600 tourists are currently stranded in Sajek as the road that would lead them back home is submerged by flash floods due to continuous rainfall. 

