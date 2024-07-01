A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

01 July, 2024

A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (1 July), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Education takes backseat as quota reform, univ teachers' protests break out across nation

Just a day after the Higher Secondary Certificate examinations began, education took a backseat as two separate protests by university teachers and students resulted in the suspension of classes.

Govt-owned Savar farm raided by ACC for providing 'undue benefits' to Sadeeq Agro

The government-owned Central Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm in Savar has been raided by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) amid allegations of it giving Sadeeq Agro "unethical benefits".

Writ petition seeks HC directive for govt officials to submit wealth statements, publish on website

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking its directive on submission of wealth statements by government officials and publishing them on the designated website.

French parties rush to build anti-far right front

France's political parties rushed to build a united front aimed at blocking the path to government of Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) on Monday, after it made historic gains to win the first round of a parliamentary election.

3 killed, 1 injured by lightning strike in Narail

Three people were killed and another was injured in lightning at Ramnagar Char area in Narail Sadar upazila on Sunday midnight.

