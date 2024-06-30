A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 08:22 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 08:22 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (30 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Tk7.97 lakh crore budget for FY2024-25 passed in Jatiya Sangsad

The parliament has passed the Tk797,000 crore national budget for FY2024-25 – with the goal of achieving a 6.75% GDP growth rate and keeping annual inflation at around 6.50%.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

NBR first secretary, accused of Tk1,000cr corruption, transferred to Bogura

Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal, a first secretary (taxes legal and enforcement) of the National Board of Revenue, has been transferred to Taxes Zone, Bogura days after he was accused of accumulating illegal wealth worth Tk1,000 crore.

ACC seeks Matiur, family's asset statements from govt agencies

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has recently sought former National Board of Revenue official Matiur Rahman and his family members' asset statements from various government agencies.

DU postpones exams at Arts Building, Curzon Hall from 1 July as teachers announce strike

The Dhaka University (DU) has postponed exams scheduled to be held at the Arts Building and the Curzon Hall examination centre from Monday (1 July) until further notice, citing "unavoidable reasons".

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli approval of settlement expansion in West Bank

Saudi Arabia has warned of  "dire consequences" should Israel's Security Council continue with its decision to further expand its settlements in the occupied West Bank, reports Arab News.

Top News

Daily brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a regular LX570, the 570S has its allure further enhanced, making a bold statement everywhere it goes. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Lexus LX570S: Form, function and final farewell

6h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

A new board game reimagines the Battle of Palashi

8h | Panorama
The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

1d | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

1h | Videos
Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

2h | Videos
Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

3h | Videos
Eco-friendly wooden house from Bagerhat making strides in Europe

Eco-friendly wooden house from Bagerhat making strides in Europe

24m | Videos