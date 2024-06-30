A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (30 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Tk7.97 lakh crore budget for FY2024-25 passed in Jatiya Sangsad

The parliament has passed the Tk797,000 crore national budget for FY2024-25 – with the goal of achieving a 6.75% GDP growth rate and keeping annual inflation at around 6.50%.

NBR first secretary, accused of Tk1,000cr corruption, transferred to Bogura

Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal, a first secretary (taxes legal and enforcement) of the National Board of Revenue, has been transferred to Taxes Zone, Bogura days after he was accused of accumulating illegal wealth worth Tk1,000 crore.

ACC seeks Matiur, family's asset statements from govt agencies

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has recently sought former National Board of Revenue official Matiur Rahman and his family members' asset statements from various government agencies.

DU postpones exams at Arts Building, Curzon Hall from 1 July as teachers announce strike

The Dhaka University (DU) has postponed exams scheduled to be held at the Arts Building and the Curzon Hall examination centre from Monday (1 July) until further notice, citing "unavoidable reasons".

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli approval of settlement expansion in West Bank

Saudi Arabia has warned of "dire consequences" should Israel's Security Council continue with its decision to further expand its settlements in the occupied West Bank, reports Arab News.