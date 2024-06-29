A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (29 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

'More load shedding in Gulshan, Baridhara instead of villages to remind them electricity didn't come from sky': PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (29 June) said there should be more load shedding in wealthy areas of Gulshan, Banani, and Baridhara instead of villages.

Finance minister signals dissatisfaction with contractionary policies to curtail inflation

It is undeniable that contractionary policies to control inflation can in the long run slow down economic growth, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said today.

Adani power plant in India's Godda shut down; may leave Bangladesh with power shortage

The power supply from the Adani coal-fired power plant in India's Godda in Jharkhand has been shut down completely yesterday, which hit power production in Bangladesh.

World Bank approves $650m aid to Bangladesh for Bay Terminal development

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved $650 million to aid Bangladesh in developing infrastructure for the Bay Terminal deep seaport. This investment is expected to enhance Bangladesh's global trade competitiveness and reduce import and export costs by improving port operational efficiency and attracting private investment.

Iran to hold runoff election with reformist Pezeshkian, hard-liner Jalili after low-turnout vote

Iran announced today it will hold a runoff presidential election to replace the late hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi after an initial vote saw the top candidates not securing an outright win in the lowest turnout poll ever held in the Islamic Republic.