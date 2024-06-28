A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Friday (28 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Fire at Chattogram's Riazuddin Bazar kills 3, injures several others

At least three people were killed and several others injured in a devastating fire that broke out early hours today (28 June) at the Mohammadiya Plaza of Chattogram's Riazuddin Bazar area.

Roof collapses at Delhi airport, one dead, departures cancelled

A roof collapsed under heavy rainfall and winds at the main airport in India's capital New Delhi on Friday, killing one person and causing authorities to cancel flights from one terminal, officials and media said.

50 lakh cigarette sticks imported as 'water purifier'

Customs authority in Chattogram has seized a container of 50 lakh cigarette sticks which had been imported after declaring the shipment as "water purifier".

Biden's shaky Trump debate alarms Democrats, raises questions for his campaign

US President Joe Biden's shaky performance against Republican rival Donald Trump on Thursday rattled Democrats and prompted some strategists to ask whether their party should take the unprecedented step of replacing him as their candidate.

Advance procurement for MRT Line-5 starts to minimise project delays

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) will begin the procurement process for the much-anticipated southern extension project of Dhaka's metro rail system, MRT Line-5 (Southern Route), in advance to minimise potential delays in construction over securing foreign funding.

Renata set to obtain $60m loan from IFC

Renata PLC, one of the leading drugmakers in the country, is set to secure a $60 million loan from the US-based International Finance Corporation (IFC) to bolster its working capital.