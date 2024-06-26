A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (26 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

IMF recommends listing assets of govt employees to reduce corruption

In order to reduce corruption, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recommended that the government take an inventory of assets belonging to government employees every year and update it regularly.

Lack of protection to intellectual property behind low foreign investment: CPD

One of the reasons behind why the amount of foreign investment in Bangladesh is low is the lack of intellectual property protection, said Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Distinguished Fellow Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya.

4 death row convicts in Bogura arrested shortly after their prison break

Four death row convicts were arrested this morning (26 June) shortly after they had escaped from the Bogura Central Jail late last night.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange lands in Australia after US guilty plea

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange landed in Australia on Wednesday to an ecstatic welcome after pleading guilty to violating U.S. espionage law in a deal that sets him free from a 14-year legal battle.

I will die if isolated from people: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (26 June) said isolation from the public would be equivalent to her demise, asking the Special Security Force (SSF) not to detach her from the people.