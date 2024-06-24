A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 09:12 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 09:12 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (24 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Now Benazir's wife, daughters skip ACC quizzing

Despite receiving a second opportunity to appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Zeeshan Mirza, the wife of former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed, and their two daughters did not show up for questioning. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Govt makes education system multi-dimensional prioritising science, technology: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government has made the country's education system multi-dimensional and creative, prioritising science and technology to maintain global standards in the ever-changing world.

Remittance crosses $2b in first 23 days of June

Inward remittances to Bangladesh surpassed $2 billion in the first 23 days of June, as expats sent more money to their relatives on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Court issues travel ban against former NBR official Matiur Rahman, first wife, son

A Dhaka court has issued a travel ban against former NBR official Matiur Rahman, his first wife Layla Kaniz, who is the chairman of Narsingdi's Raipura upazila, and their son Ahmed Toufikur Rahman Arnab. 

BSEC suspends BO accounts of Race-managed funds

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) issued an order on Monday, suspending all BO accounts of Bangladesh Race Management held in the names of various mutual funds managed by Race.

Top News

Daily brief / Evening brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

10h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

10h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

6h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

1h | Videos
How Bangladesh can play the T20 World Cup semi-final

How Bangladesh can play the T20 World Cup semi-final

3h | Videos
Will the Tigers be able to finish the World Cup with a win?

Will the Tigers be able to finish the World Cup with a win?

3h | Videos
Undisciplined Arav Khan in Bangladesh Carnival

Undisciplined Arav Khan in Bangladesh Carnival

4h | Videos