A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (24 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Now Benazir's wife, daughters skip ACC quizzing

Despite receiving a second opportunity to appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Zeeshan Mirza, the wife of former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed, and their two daughters did not show up for questioning.

Govt makes education system multi-dimensional prioritising science, technology: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government has made the country's education system multi-dimensional and creative, prioritising science and technology to maintain global standards in the ever-changing world.

Remittance crosses $2b in first 23 days of June

Inward remittances to Bangladesh surpassed $2 billion in the first 23 days of June, as expats sent more money to their relatives on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Court issues travel ban against former NBR official Matiur Rahman, first wife, son

A Dhaka court has issued a travel ban against former NBR official Matiur Rahman, his first wife Layla Kaniz, who is the chairman of Narsingdi's Raipura upazila, and their son Ahmed Toufikur Rahman Arnab.

BSEC suspends BO accounts of Race-managed funds

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) issued an order on Monday, suspending all BO accounts of Bangladesh Race Management held in the names of various mutual funds managed by Race.