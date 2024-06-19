A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
19 June, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 09:54 pm

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (15 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Sylhet flood: Situation worsens as nearly 7 lakh people affected

Despite the heavy rains in Sylhet slightly subsiding over the past 24 hours, continuous mountain runoff has exacerbated the floods.

Bangladesh's Petrobangla cancels LNG spot cargo deliveries, sources say

Bangladesh's Petrobangla has cancelled some spot liquefied natural gas imports after one of the country's two import terminals was damaged during a cyclone, leaving it unable to receive shipments, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

Loved ones search for missing as hajj death toll passes 900

Friends and family searched for missing hajj pilgrims on Wednesday as the death toll at the annual rituals, which were carried out in scorching heat, surged past 900.

India reports over 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases over summer

India recorded more than 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases this summer as a prolonged heatwave killed more than 100 people across the country, while parts of its northeast grappled with floods from heavy rain, authorities said.

10 including 8 Rohingyas killed in Cox's Bazar landslides

At least ten people, including eight Rohingyas, were killed in landslides caused by heavy torrential rain in Ukhiya Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar today (19 June).

