A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 09:49 pm

04 June, 2024, 09:45 pm
TBS Illustration
Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (4 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Grow more diversified, aromatic tea: PM Hasina urges the industry

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (4 June) asked the tea growers to opt for more diversified and aromatic tea considering the growing global demand for such types of drink.

2024 India election: 'People have placed faith in NDA for 3rd time', says PM Modi

As the BJP failed to reach the majority mark on its own, parleys began on their front with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu getting calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The opposition's INDIA bloc, too, after its stellar fightback, will be looking to make further gains.

Benazir, family can get 15-day extension to comply with summons notice: ACC

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family members, who had been asked to appear for questioning over allegations of illegally acquired wealth, can get 15 days' extension to comply with the summons notice, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has said.

Siam arrested, Nepal police to decide if he'll be handed over to Bangladesh or India: DB

Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar murder accused Md Siam Hossain has been arrested in Nepal, where he has been hiding since the murder, DMP's Detective Branch Chief Harun-or-Rashid has confirmed today (4 June).

Malaysia will not extend deadline for Bangladeshi workers

Malaysia will not extend the entry period for Bangladeshi workers who missed the 31 May deadline to enter the country to work despite having approved work visas.

