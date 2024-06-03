A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (3 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Inflation in Bangladesh rises to 9.89% in May, highest in 7 months

Three days before the announcement of the national budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, one geared towards fighting rising prices, inflation has already risen to 9.89% in May from 9.74% in April, the highest in the past seven months.

Price of 12kg LPG cylinder reduced by Tk30 at consumer level

The price of a 12kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder at the consumer level has been reduced by Tk30, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) said today.

Budget FY25: Almost all extremely poor persons with disabilities to be brought under social safety net

The government is planning to bring almost all indigent persons with disabilities under the social safety net from the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

Dhaka trying to extend Malaysian deadline of receiving workers: FM

Dhaka is trying to extend the Malaysian government's deadline to receive Bangladeshi manpower that ended on 31 May as a large number of intending workers failed to reach Kuala Lumpur within the timeframe, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said today.

UNRWA says forced displacement has pushed over 1 million away from Rafah

Forced displacement has pushed over a million people away from the Gazan city of Rafah, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said today.