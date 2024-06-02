A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 08:32 pm

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (2 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Essentials now luxury goods in Bangladesh: CPD

The cost of essential goods in Bangladesh has escalated to the point of becoming luxury items, with food prices rising disproportionately compared to income levels, the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said today (2 June). The private research organisation also noted that these price increases are driving the poor deeper into poverty.

Cheque fraud: Ctg court sentences Evaly CEO Rassel, wife Shamima to one year imprisonment

A Chattogram court today (2 June) sentenced e-commerce company Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin to one year in prison for cheque fraud. The couple has also been fined Tk1,80,000.

Remittance rises by 32% in May ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

Remittance inflow to Bangladesh rose by 32.35% in May this year as the country's expats and migrant workers send more money home ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. Confirming the matter, central bank spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque said the amount of remittance year-on-year rose to $2.25 billion.

Over 16,000 Malaysia-bound workers unable to depart despite clearance; probe committee formed: State minister

A total of 16,970 Malaysia-bound workers were unable to depart despite having all necessary documents, including clearance cards from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, state minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment said today (2 June). "A probe committee led by an additional secretary has been formed and will submit its report within seven working days," the state minister said this at a press conference at the ministry.

'Had to stay in iron cage for the first time; It is very humiliating': Yunus

Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus expressed his disappointment at finding himself in the iron cage of the court during the hearing on charge framing in a graft case. He also dubbed the use of iron cage in transporting accused individuals to courts as "very humiliating".

