A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (1 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Actions against agencies causing distress to Malaysia-bound workers: State minister

An investigation committee will be formed to look into the incidents of distress caused to migrants heading to Malaysia and measures will be taken against those responsible, said Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, state minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.

Heard Benazir left country, can't confirm yet: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said he could not confirm whether former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed has left the country or not.

MP murder: DB team flies to Nepal after Kathmandu police nab one suspect

A four-member Detective Branch (DB) team of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), led by DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid, travelled to Nepal today following the arrest of Md Siam Hossain, another suspect in the murder case of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, in the country.

Voting for India's 7-phase election ends, early exit polls show Modi set for another big win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party is set to win a comfortable majority in India's election for the third time in a row, several early exit polls showed, extending his decade in power atop the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Israel PM Netanyahu says there cannot be permanent Gaza ceasefire until Hamas destroyed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there would be no permanent ceasefire in Gaza until Hamas' military and governing capabilities were destroyed.