A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 10:23 pm

TBS Illustration
Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (29 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

5.50 lakh stranded as Sylhet flood situation worsens, 7 upazilas submerged

The flood situation in Sylhet has worsened with the overflow of two more upazilas, Beanibazar and Golapganj, bringing the total to seven upazilas now submerged. 

Malaysia-bound workers scammed, stranded at Dhaka airport as deadline set to expire today

Hundreds of Malaysia-bound workers are thronging Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as recruiting agencies failed to provide their tickets on time.

Special train service on Ctg-Cox's Bazar to resume from 12 June

The special train service on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route, which was announced closed from 30 May due to engine shortage, is set to resume from 12 June.

At least 24 dead in eastern India as temperatures soar

At least 24 people died of suspected heatstroke in India's eastern states of Bihar and Odisha on Thursday, and the heatwave in the region is expected to continue until Saturday, authorities said.

Extreme Asian heat spurs LNG demand ahead of summer months

Extreme temperatures across Asia are driving up liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand in the region as importers seek cargoes ahead of summer, with imports in South Asia hitting records.

