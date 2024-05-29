A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (29 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Sylhet braces for flood as all rivers cross danger level

The water of all the rivers in Sylhet has already crossed the danger level, raising concerns of potential flooding in the district.

Around 35% voter turnout in 3rd phase upazila polls: CEC

The voter turnout in the third phase of upazila parishad polls was around 35%, Chief Election Commission Kazi Habibul Awal said.

ACC begins investigation into ex-IGP Benazir's assets abroad

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched an investigation into whether former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family members possess any assets abroad.

Delhi temperature hits highest ever in India, 52.3 Celsius: weather bureau

Temperatures in India's capital soared to a record-high 50.5 degrees Celsius (122.9 Fahrenheit) Wednesday, as authorities warn of water shortages in the sprawling mega-city.

Israel says Gaza war likely to last another seven months as tanks probe Rafah

Israel sent tanks on raids into Rafah on Wednesday and said its war on Hamas in Gaza would likely continue all year, after Washington said the Rafah assault did not amount to a major ground operation that would trigger a change in US policy.

 

