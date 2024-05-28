A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (28 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM orders ministry of disaster management to report on damage incurred from Cyclone Remal

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief to find out and present the exact amount of damage incurred from Cyclone Remal which hit Bangladesh coasts on 26 May.

Aedes larvae found in 15% Dhaka abodes: Survey

Aedes mosquito larvae have been found in nearly 15% of houses in the capital, with 14.30% in Dhaka North and 14.98% in Dhaka South, according to a recent survey.

Italy work visa applicants not required to submit original passports anymore

Those applying for work visa for Italy no longer need to submit their original passports when applying.

Railway to operate 20 special trains for holidaymakers on upcoming Eid

Bangladesh Railway will operate 20 special trains to facilitate holidaymakers' travel during Eid-ul-Azha.

Spain to recognise Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital

Spain moved to formally recognise a Palestinian state with Ireland and Norway to follow suit on Tuesday (28 May) in a coordinated effort by the three western European nations.