A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 05:01 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 05:01 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (28 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM orders ministry of disaster management to report on damage incurred from Cyclone Remal

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief to find out and present the exact amount of damage incurred from Cyclone Remal which hit Bangladesh coasts on 26 May.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Aedes larvae found in 15% Dhaka abodes: Survey

Aedes mosquito larvae have been found in nearly 15% of houses in the capital, with 14.30% in Dhaka North and 14.98% in Dhaka South, according to a recent survey.

Italy work visa applicants not required to submit original passports anymore

Those applying for work visa for Italy no longer need to submit their original passports when applying.

Railway to operate 20 special trains for holidaymakers on upcoming Eid

Bangladesh Railway will operate 20 special trains to facilitate holidaymakers' travel during Eid-ul-Azha. 

Spain to recognise Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital

Spain moved to formally recognise a Palestinian state with Ireland and Norway to follow suit on Tuesday (28 May) in a coordinated effort by the three western European nations. 

Top News

Daily brief / Events

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

2h | Habitat
Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

10h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

1h | Videos
Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

2h | Videos
Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

3h | Videos