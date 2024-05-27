A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (27 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Cyclone Remal weakens, turns into deep depression

The strong Cyclone Remal, located in Khulna's Koira, has turned to a deep depression after weakening, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin.

ADP implementation drops to 49.26% in first 10 months of FY24

The Annual Development Programme (ADP) implementation registered a significant drop in the first ten months of the current Fiscal Year 2024, available data shows.

Former IGP Benazir claimed he bought 4 Gulshan flats for Tk2cr; actual value around Tk22cr

Four flats, which totals 9,192 square feet, of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed were bought for only Tk2.19 crore, according to the wealth statement submitted to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

18 candidates of upazila polls close associates of ministers, MPs; 106 millionaires: TIB

Despite warnings from the ruling Awami League, 18 people who have close ties with ministers or MPs became candidates in the third phase of the upazila elections.

Italy says violence against civilians in Gaza 'no longer justifiable'

Italy said on Monday Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians in Gaza were no longer justifiable in one of the strongest criticisms Rome has made so far against Israel's campaign.