TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 04:58 pm

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 04:58 pm
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (27 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Cyclone Remal weakens, turns into deep depression

The strong Cyclone Remal, located in Khulna's Koira, has turned to a deep depression after weakening, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin.

ADP implementation drops to 49.26% in first 10 months of FY24
The Annual Development Programme (ADP) implementation registered a significant drop in the first ten months of the current Fiscal Year 2024, available data shows.

Former IGP Benazir claimed he bought 4 Gulshan flats for Tk2cr; actual value around Tk22cr

Four flats, which totals 9,192 square feet, of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed were bought for only Tk2.19 crore, according to the wealth statement submitted to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

18 candidates of upazila polls close associates of ministers, MPs; 106 millionaires: TIB

Despite warnings from the ruling Awami League, 18 people who have close ties with ministers or MPs became candidates in the third phase of the upazila elections.

Italy says violence against civilians in Gaza 'no longer justifiable'

Italy said on Monday Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians in Gaza were no longer justifiable in one of the strongest criticisms Rome has made so far against Israel's campaign.

Comments

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

8h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

18h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

5h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

42m | Videos
Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

1h | Videos
Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

2h | Videos
Musk to consider offer to build EV battery plant in Indonesia

2h | Videos